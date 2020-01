AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Amarillo Police, traffic can resume to normal.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are working a major accident on I-40 west.

Amarillo Police said it is on I-40 near Airport Blvd.

You are asked to avoid the area if possible and find another route.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of i40/Airport, Westbound proper, due to a major accident. https://t.co/5CUACViRSe — Amarillo Police Dept (@AmarilloPD) January 15, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

