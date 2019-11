AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is warning of an Xcel Energy scam.

APD said some people have been getting calls where the caller claims to be with Xcel Energy.

The caller tells the person they are being on their bill and if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected.

Police said if you are not sure if your bill is paid, contact Xcel yourself, and to never take the number the scammer gives you.

