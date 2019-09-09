Amarillo Police warning of phone scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is warning of a phone scam claiming to be with the Amarillo Municipal Court.

APD said the caller tells people they have a warrant and they must pay over the phone.

APD told us the Amarillo Municipal Court accepts payment on their website and in person. They do not accept payment over the phone.

Amarillo Police told if you get this call, there no reason to call the police department unless you have experienced a financial loss due to the scam.