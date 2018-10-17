Amarillo Police Warn of Auto Theft During Cold Weather

As cold weather continues across the High Plains, motorists are urged to not start their vehicle and leave it unattended.

According to the Panhandle Auto Burglary Unit, 38 vehicles in Amarillo were stolen so far in Oct. Of those 38, officials said 35 of them had the keys in the vehicle.

APD said it only takes a few seconds to have the vehicle stolen.

Officials also are reminding on Texas Transportation Code 545.404:

(a) Except as provided by Subsection (b), an operator may not leave a vehicle unattended without:

(1) Stopping the engine;

(2) Locking the ignition;

(3) Removing the key from the ignition;

(4) Setting the parking brake effectively; and

(5) If standing on a grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.



(b) The requirements of Subsections (a)(1), (2), and (3) do not apply to an operator who starts the engine of a vehicle by using a remote starter or other similar device that:

(1) Remotely starts the vehicle’s engine without placing the key in the ignition; and

(2) Requires the key to be placed in the ignition or physically present in the vehicle before the vehicle can be operated.

Officials said the offense is a Class C Misdemeanor.