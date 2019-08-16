Amarillo Police warn against spreading false information on social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police Department is aware of several messages that are spreading around social media platforms.

The messages state that a law enforcement officer has shared information about a person or multiple people making threats of mass shootings at a Wal-Mart this weekend.

Law enforcement across the country report that similar messages have been spread via social media in several locations. All agencies have found these claims to be false. This appears to be a hoax to expand public fear generated by recent tragedies.

All threats to public safety are taken seriously and fully investigated. If a threat was found to be credible, measures would be taken to ensure that our community was well informed and safe. Please refrain from sharing false messages like these without calling and checking the credibility with your local law enforcement agency first.