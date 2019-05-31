Amarillo Police: Two people shot overnight in East Amarillo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Just before 1 a.m. Friday, Amarillo Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Columbine.

Amarillo Police report a 36-year-old male and 33-year-old female were shot in front of a resident on the 1600 block of Bluebell.

The victims were exiting a vehicle at that location when a large SUV shot at the victims.

They were both transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

This incident is still being investigated by the Amarillo PD Robbery Unit.