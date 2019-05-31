Amarillo Police: Two people shot overnight in East Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Just before 1 a.m. Friday, Amarillo Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Columbine.
Amarillo Police report a 36-year-old male and 33-year-old female were shot in front of a resident on the 1600 block of Bluebell.
The victims were exiting a vehicle at that location when a large SUV shot at the victims.
They were both transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
This incident is still being investigated by the Amarillo PD Robbery Unit.
More Stories
-
Hundreds of people came out to 13th Annual 24-Hours in the…
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The center of presidential politics this…
-
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Former Duke championship teammates Yu Liu of…