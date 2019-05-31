News

Amarillo Police: Two people shot overnight in East Amarillo

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:43 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:19 AM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Just before 1 a.m. Friday, Amarillo Police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Columbine.  

Amarillo Police report a 36-year-old male and 33-year-old female were shot in front of a resident on the 1600 block of Bluebell.

The victims were exiting a vehicle at that location when a large SUV shot at the victims.

They were both transported to a local hospital for their injuries.  

This incident is still being investigated by the Amarillo PD Robbery Unit.  

