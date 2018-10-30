Amarillo Police: Three Arrested for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

On Monday morning at 3:02, Amarillo Police responded to a vehicle alarm going off on the 4600 block of Van Winkle.

Officials say at 3:15 a.m., another call came into the dispatch center of three subjects on foot in the area of Easley and Plymouth. As officers were driving around they noticed several vehicles that had interior lights on in the area that had possibly been broken into.

Officers witnessed three subjects enter the alley of the 4600 block of Aberdeen. They did not locate the suspects but did find several items of property that had been left on the ground in the alleyway of the 4800 block of Aberdeen.

As the officers were contacting homeowners to see if they were missing property, an older model Chevrolet pickup exited a driveway and drove out of the alley. There were three people in the vehicle that were all wearing dark clothing. The vehicle was stopped for traffic violations and the subjects were identified as Stephanie Danielle Price, Arthur Keaghan Barclay, and Braden Harley Beard.

Several items that were being reported missing by homeowners were located in the vehicle.

The three suspects were linked to multiple auto burglaries in the area. Price, Barclay, and Beard were all arrested for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Beard was also charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapons (brass knuckles). All three were booked into the Randall County Jail.