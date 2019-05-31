News

Amarillo Police: Speed and alcohol possible factor in four vehicle wreck at 34th and Bell

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:18 PM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Just after 9 a.m. Friday morning, Amarillo Police responded to a wreck at SW 34th and Bell st. 

When police arrived, they found four vehicles had been involved in a collision in the intersection of the roadway. 

Officials say A 2011 Red Ford 4Door car was northbound on Bell and was struck by a 2004 White Chevrolet pickup, pulling a trailer. The truck was traveling east on SW 34th. 

A 2009 Silver Honda Pilot and a 1999 Black  Dodge Pickup were also struck due to the initial accident.

One driver was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Speed and alcohol are possible factors in the accident. 

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Dept.
 

