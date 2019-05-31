Amarillo Police: Speed and alcohol possible factor in four vehicle wreck at 34th and Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Just after 9 a.m. Friday morning, Amarillo Police responded to a wreck at SW 34th and Bell st.
When police arrived, they found four vehicles had been involved in a collision in the intersection of the roadway.
Officials say A 2011 Red Ford 4Door car was northbound on Bell and was struck by a 2004 White Chevrolet pickup, pulling a trailer. The truck was traveling east on SW 34th.
A 2009 Silver Honda Pilot and a 1999 Black Dodge Pickup were also struck due to the initial accident.
One driver was taken to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Speed and alcohol are possible factors in the accident.
The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Dept.
