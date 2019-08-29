Amarillo Police seeing a rise in road rage incidents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “It’s just something we want to nip before it gets out of hand, we don’t want people to get hurt,” Cpl. Jeb Hilton, Amarillo Police Department.

This year, Cpl. Hilton said they’ve seen a rise in the number of road rage incidents in Amarillo. Which in some cases, have turned deadly.

“We’ve had three shootings this year already, two of them were fatal and another one is where a guy was left with critical injuries,” said Cpl. Hilton

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration defines road rage as criminal offenses that involve intentional actions to injure or threaten others such attempting to force another driver off the road, ramming another vehicle, or displaying or using a firearm.

Making it even more frustrating for law enforcement, is that it can be tough to combat it.

“It’s something that we have to ask our citizens here in Amarillo to handle themselves as far as being calmer, giving enough time to get where you’re going and trying to prevent these types of incidents,” said Cpl. Hilton.

One possible deterrent is the punishment for it.

“If you have something to where you’re driving down the street and you caused a wreck because you were upset, that could be an assault. With a vehicle, that would be an aggravated assault, so you could go from being upset and causing an accident, instead of getting a ticket, you could be going to prison,” said Cpl. Hilton

As far as tips go for preventing this, Cpl. Hilton said putting it into perspective just might help.

“Is it worth my time or trouble possibly getting injured over talking back with this person or reving my engine at them or cutting them off or whatever it is that might be happening at that point,” said Cpl. Hilton.