AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old child.

According to APD, Anel Brandon Braswell is described as 4’7” tall and weighing 90 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing no shirt and black shorts in the 500 block of Jason Avenue on Sunday, August 29.

APD is asking anyone with information on the location of Anel to call the police department at 378-3038.