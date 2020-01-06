Amarillo Police searching for suspect in Chase Bank robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect in west Amarillo.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Chase Bank on the 5800 block of I-40.
According to Amarillo Police, the suspect walked in and demanded money, saying he was armed with a gun.
Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as between 5’8’’ and 5’11’’ tall, with dark hair and facial hair, wearing a gray button-up shirt, blue jeans, a black cap, and brown work boots.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
