Amarillo Police say to be on the lookout for purse-snatchers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police issuing a message warning citizens to be on the lookout for purse-snatchers after receiving several reports today.

Officers said it is two men who are using distraction techniques.

The purses are being stolen out of shopping carts. Then they quickly use the debit and credit cards inside.

Officers said to make sure to not leave personal items unattended, and if your items are stolen, make sure to call police immediately.

