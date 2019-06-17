Amarillo Police Identify Victim in Morning Rollover Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - One person is dead after an early morning wreck on I-40.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Western.

According to Amarillo Police, Shawn Alan Villegas, 28, of Amarillo, lost control of his vehicle and struck the dividing cement wall, causing his vehicle to roll multiple times.

Police said Villegas died on scene from his injuries.

A 44-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police told us speed is a factor in the crash and that alcohol is a possible factor.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.