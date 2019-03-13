Amarillo Police Reporting Problems Due to Wind

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - There have been several reports of high profile vehicles being blown over due to the high winds. Please avoid driving a high profile vehicle if you can.

There have been many reports of debris in the roadways causing traffic hazards. If you don’t have a reason to get out please avoid driving.

If you are driving, please slow down and watch for any hazards.

If you see down power lines contact Xcel Energy. If a down power line or damage to a structure is posing an immediate danger to you or someone else, call 911.

If there is a matter that is posing no immediate danger to you or anyone else please call the non-emergency number at 378-3038. Responders are blocking the area around the 2300 block of South Austin Street due to structure damage to the building.

Please avoid that area or expect delays.

Please stay cautious and avoid going outside if you can.