Amarillo Police release name of Saturday shooting victim

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have released the name of Saturday’s shooting victim.

Amarillo Police said Mario Jesus Rodriguez, 20, was shot on the 800 block of S. Kentucky.

There have been no arrests made in connection with this case and it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be made anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.