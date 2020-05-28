Amarillo Police release name of suspect involved in fatal wreck near 46th and Parker

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have released the name of the suspect involved in Tuesday’s fatal wreck at 46th and Parker.

Amarillo Police said Paul Vincent Chavez, 30, has been booked into the Randall County Jail for charges stemming from Tuesday afternoon’s wreck.

Police said Chavez ran a red light going south on Parker Steet, hitting a vehicle driven by George Kenneth Ulibarri, 58, of Amarillo, causing Ulibarri’s vehicle to hit a home and flipping Chavez’s vehicle on its side.

APD said Chave ran from the scene.

Amarillo Police said DPS Criminal Investigation Agents had been looking for Chavez before the crash, as he was wanted on a felony assault warrant.

APD told us after the wreck, DPS Criminal Investigation Agents found Chavez near the scene hiding in a shed.

Ulibarri died on the scene.

Chavez was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested on his Felony Warrant, Murder, and Accident causing Death.

