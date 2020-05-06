Amarillo Police release more information on skeletal remains found at Amarillo Lake

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police have released more information on the skeletal remains found in the lake bed at Amarillo Lake on Tuesday, May 5.

Officers said they recovered an adult human skull at that location. They say the skull appears to have been there less than a year.

Officers said they searched the surrounding area for evidence but did not find additional remains or signs of criminal activity.

The evidence collected will be sent for forensic testing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 378-9468.

