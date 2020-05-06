Amarillo Police provide more information on the Billy Ivy, Jr. case

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We have more information from Amarillo Police on the Billy Ivy, Jr. case.

Ivy was charged yesterday in connection to the murder of one woman and the disappearance of another.

After new evidence was brought before a grand jury, Ivy faces two new indictments. The first is for Capital Murder for remuneration in connection with the death of Charlsetta Telford and her unborn child in 2016.

He is also facing another indictment of Capital Murder for the death of Nicole Moore. Moore went missing in December of 2016 and has yet to be found.

APD is still offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps them find her.

“When we completed our investigation, we present our case to the respective district attorney for prosecution, and that’s where these cases are now. They’re at the DA’s office and in various stages of prosecution at the courts,” said APD Homicide Detective Sgt. Michael Dunn.

Ivy was originally in prison for weapons violations.

He is also facing six charges of Attempted Capital Murder for Remuneration and charges of arson between Potter and Randall County.

FBI testimony implicated Ivy as possibly being the father of Telford’s unborn child.

