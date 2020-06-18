Amarillo Police presence on Avondale

UPDATE: Officials on scene are reporting officers were called out to a suspicious person.
Officials believe the suspect is in the house they have surrounded.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A large police presence in Amarillo is on scene on the 100 block of Avondale.
Officials have not released any information on scene but SWAT is on scene.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
