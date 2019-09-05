Amarillo Police: No gun found after Palo Duro High placed on lockdown

UPDATE – Amarillo Police issue update about Palo Duro High lockdown.

On Wednesday morning, Amarillo Police received information that there was a juvenile in the area of NE 9th Avenue and Don Drive, who was possibly armed with a gun.

Liaison Officers at the school located the subject and after a foot chase he was taken into custody. No weapon was located on the subject.

The school was placed on lockdown to allow officers to search the area for a possible weapon.

No weapon has been located at this point.



AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo ISD has issued the following statement regarding Palo Duro High School on lockdown.

While there is no immediate danger to students or staff at this time, Palo Duro High School has been placed on lockdown while Amarillo Police officers investigate some information they received this morning.

Contrary to reports, there is NOT an active shooter on campus. Students will remain safe in their classrooms (or in the area they were in at the school when the lockdown was first implemented) until the lockdown is lifted.

We have already shared this information with Palo Duro High School parents and will provide an update when more information is available.

