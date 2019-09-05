Amarillo Police partnering with ATF to use new ballistic testing software

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is partnering with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) to use the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) system in Amarillo.

Officials said NIBIN is a special computer network that lets law enforcement agencies put in images of ballistic evidence taken from shooting incidents. It then compares them against other images locally and from across the nation, determining if a firearm used at a shooting scene matches evidence from other shootings.

APD got a grant of about $154,000 to buy the hardware needed to join the network. The ATF will also provide technical analysis of ballistic evidence needed for presentation in court.

The Amarillo Police Department will be the only law enforcement agency in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas with onsite NIBIN capability.

APD told us having a NIBIN terminal at the department will let them identify weapons and suspects involved in shooting incidents faster than before.

APD said they will continue to partner with the US Attorney’s Office under the provisions of the Project Safe Neighborhood program to file federal charges whenever possible on individuals engaged in violent gun crimes in Amarillo.