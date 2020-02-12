Amarillo Police: One person shot in Thompson Park; Officers investigating two other shots fired reports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are investigating after a man was shot in Thompson Park.

According to APD, the man went to the Toot N’ Totum at 24th and the Dumas Highway and called police.

He was taken to the hospital. Police did not tell MyHighPlains.com what the extent of his injuries.

Sgt. Carla Burr said APD has received a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of N. Wilson and another near a business on NE 24th in the same area.

She said officers are on scene investigating and determining if anyone was injured at those locations.

