Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A suspect wanted for multiple felony warrants is dead after an officer-involved shooting in north Amarillo.
Aaron Marcos Valdez, 19, was wanted on warrants stemming from the shooting incidents along Northeast 24th Ave. on Tuesday night.
The officer-involved shooting happened on the 1300 block of N. Buchanan.
According to Amarillo Police, the suspect Valdez was found at a home on that block.
Amarillo Police said Valdez was shot after he allegedly pulled a firearm and pointed it at officers.
Valdez was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.
No officers were injured.
Per APD policy, any officer involved in an officer-involved shooting will be placed on administrative leave until cleared to return to work.
The incident remains under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.
