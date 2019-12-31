Amarillo Police offering free home and business security survey

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is offering business and home security surveys free of charge.

APD’s Crime Prevention Unit offers consulting to community members on ways to keep their property safe.

“You know if you just want to know if your security in your home is adequate or you want to do something different than we can offer that,” Sgt. Carla Burr, Crime Prevention Unit, stated.

Public Information Officers with APD’s Crime Prevention Unit will come to your home and conduct a security survey to see what can be done to make your property safer.

They will do this all while staying within your budget.

“We will tell you as simple as here’s what you’re doing right and here’s some things we can do without adding any cost or very minimal cost to your home,” Sgt. Burr said.

One of the few tips they give to homeowners is to consider keeping your house lit up at night, or while you are away.

“People that want to do bad things usually do them in the protection of darkness so if you light up your home like it’s daylight at night then they are less likely, your home is less likely to be a target,” Sgt. Burr explained.

Another tip given is to be cautious of leaving your belongings in the car.

This can often be luring for thieves.

“If you leave a car outside, you should leave it outside where it looks like nothing is in it,” Sgt. Burr said.

APD said they will also be giving away a security camera this weekend at their pizza with police event this weekend on Saturday.

