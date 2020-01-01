Amarillo Police need help finding missing woman

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police need help finding a missing woman.

APD said Alice Kay Mask was last seen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. this morning in a cream-colored 2009 Mercury Sable with Texas license BGC-9621. The Sable has a dent behind the passenger side rear door.

Police told us she was headed to the United at 3400 River Road.

She is described as 5′ 7″ with grey shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.

If anyone finds Mask, or has any information on her whereabouts, contact the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

More from MyHighPlains.com: