Amarillo Police: Multiple Roadways Flooded

Amarillo Police are warning residents of possible road delays this rainy morning.

Officials say due to the heavy rains this morning, I-40 at Ross is down to one lane and there will be delays if you take this route.

The 8000 block of S. Coulter is flooded and multiple cars are stalled. Officers are working to shut down Coulter in that area until the water level goes down.

Please avoid driving through underpasses until the rain slows and water levels can go down.

Please slow down on the roadways this morning and take a little extra time to get where you are going, with the standing water you could easily hydroplane and be involved in an accident.