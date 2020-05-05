Amarillo Police: Man arrested in connection to shooting death of a 15-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.

Tanner Lee Sims, 18, was arrested Monday on a warrant for the charge of Criminal Negligent Homicide.

On Monday, April 27, Amarillo Police said they were called to the 5500 block of Everett Ave. on a shooting.

When officers got there, they said they found Adrianna Leshay Martin, 15, with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Martin was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Martin died on April 29.

Sims has been booked into the Randall County jail.

