Amarillo Police: Man arrested in connection to shooting death of a 15-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said they have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl.
Tanner Lee Sims, 18, was arrested Monday on a warrant for the charge of Criminal Negligent Homicide.
On Monday, April 27, Amarillo Police said they were called to the 5500 block of Everett Ave. on a shooting.
When officers got there, they said they found Adrianna Leshay Martin, 15, with a gunshot wound to her upper body.
Martin was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said Martin died on April 29.
Sims has been booked into the Randall County jail.
