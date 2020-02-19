Amarillo Police: Man arrested after short vehicle chase Monday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man is arrested after Amarillo Police said he led them on a short vehicle chase.

Isaac Hernandez, 20, was arrested for Evading Arrest or Detention in a Motor Vehicle

It started just after 9 a.m. on Monday, February 17, on the 100 bock of North Prospect St.

Amarillo Police told us they were called to that location a fight in the street. Officers said while they were investigating, they heard gunshots and saw a car drive through the intersection of NW 2nd and Belleview at a high rate of speed.

APD said the car led them on a short chase through the West Hills and San Jacinto area. They said Hernandez got out and ran on foot at NW 4th and Prospect and was caught on the 400 block of Prospect.

Officers said they retraced the path Hernandez had driven during the chase and found a handgun in the yard of a home on the 4200 block of SW 3rd Ave.

Officers said they found a home and vehicle on the 100 block of N. Belleview that had been hit by bullets.

The shooting incident remains under investigation.

