Amarillo Police make arrest in 2017 fatal hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit and run accident in 2017.

Amarillo Police said Aaron Baker, 39, was arrested Tuesday, February 18, for Accident involving Death.

RELATED: Amarillo Police sharing new information with hopes to solve 9 fatal hit and runs

The incident happened in June 2017. Officers were called around 6:35 a.m. to Amarillo Blvd. West and North Travis Street.

Police said they found Lewis Lee Helfenbein, Jr., 57, dead on the south side of the Blvd. in the grass median, and that it appeared he was hit by a vehicle.

Baker was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

More from MyHighPlains.com: