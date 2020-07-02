Arrest made in 2010 homicide of Thomas Vaughan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An arrest has been made in the 2010 homicide of Thomas Vaughan.

On Friday, June 26, detectives with the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit said they were able to get a murder warrant for Bobbie Jo Fruge, 54, in the homicide case of Vaughan.

On Thursday, July 2, Fruge was arrested in Lake Charles, Louisiana and booked into the Beauregard Parish jail.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: