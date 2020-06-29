Amarillo Police looking for witnesses to 2018 fatal hit and run

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is still looking to identify the suspect in a fatal 2018 hit and run case.

The vehicle hit two people, killing one person near the 2600 block of E Amarillo Blvd.

It is believed that the suspect was driving a dark-colored four-door car, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria or a similar make car.

If you are in these videos or know someone that is, please call the Traffic Investigation Unit at 378-4250.

Tips and information can also be given anonymously to Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

