AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2009 blue Ford Ranger for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 1400 block of S Pierce on Thursday, August 1st around 11 p.m. The vehicle should display Texas license FJZ-1747 and the last six of the VIN are A18904.

If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.