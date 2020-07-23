APD: Missing teen found safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Amarillo Police, the missing teen has been found safe and returned home.
It is the policy of this website to remove the name and photo of the missing once they have been found safe.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- GOP racing against clock to get coronavirus relief package on President Trump’s desk
- The Peddler Show-Amarillo in Town Starting July 24th
- New technology helps CBP spot contraband, speed up flow of commerce
- Senate Republicans, White House delay release of next coronavirus relief plan
- Bubba’s 33 Care Package Giveaway