AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are looking for a missing teen with autism.

APD said Gavin Gamboa, 17, could be in danger due to the cold.

He is described as 5’8″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gamboa was last seen around 4 p.m. on the 2600 block of Ventura wearing a black North Face jacket, light blue jeans, and black high top Vans.

If you see him or have seen him, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.