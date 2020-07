AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police needs your help finding 18-year-old Gavin Logan Gamboa.

Gamboa has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Gavin was last seen leaving work last night around 10:15 PM in the 6000 block of S. Soncy.

Anyone who sees Gavin or knows where he is located is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.