Amarillo Police looking for missing man with Asperger’s Syndrome

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are asking for help in finding a missing man with Asperger’s Syndrome.

Donovan Andrews, 29, was last seen around 5 a.m. on the 4000 block of South Jackson Street.

Police said he was wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Andrews is described as being 5′ 8″ with a medium build, dark hair that is longer than in the included photo, and a beard.

Police said Andrews has been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome but is very high functioning.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038.

