Amarillo Police looking for missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department needs help finding a missing person.

APD said David Reed, 41, was last seen wearing a Texas Longhorns hat, a brown polo shirt, and blue jeans.

He was last seen yesterday.

Police said he has an apartment on the 900 block of S. Jackson but has been homeless in the past and frequently is in the area around 10th and Adams with friends. He is believed to be in that area.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department dispatch at 806-378-3038.

