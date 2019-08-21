Amarillo Police looking for missing 73-year-old man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

APD said David Humphrey, 73, was last seen on August 20 around 4 p.m. Officials said he left home in a 1998 red Chevrolet pickup with license plate number BZ9-1695. He was last seen wearing denim coveralls and a gray or blue long sleeve shirt.

Police said he is diabetic, has heart problems, and dementia.

They said he could be headed to Tennessee and did not take his medication, wallet, or cell phone.

Anyone who sees David or that knows his location is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.