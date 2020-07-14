Amarillo Police looking for missing 55-year-old man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing man.
Robert Weatherly, 55, was last seen around 3 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Virginia.
Weatherly is described as 5′ 11″ with brown eyes, gray hair, and a full beard.
He was wearing a teal-colored polo shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.
If you see Weatherly or have any information on his location, call the APD dispatch at 806-378-3038.
