Amarillo Police looking for missing 55-year-old man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT — The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Robert Weatherly, 55, was last seen around 3 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Virginia.

Weatherly is described as 5′ 11″ with brown eyes, gray hair, and a full beard.

He was wearing a teal-colored polo shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

If you see Weatherly or have any information on his location, call the APD dispatch at 806-378-3038.

More from MyHighPlains.com: