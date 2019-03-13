Amarillo Police Looking for Missing 49-year-old Woman Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -

The Amarillo PD needs your help in locating a missing Amarillo woman.

Her name is Tara Higgs Spears and she is 49 years old. She has blond hair and keeps it shoulder length or shorter.

She was last seen and talked to on Thursday, March 7th, 2019.

Her vehicle is a 2015 Nissan Sentra 4door, grey in color, with Texas license plate, KGB5846.

If anyone has any information on Tara, please contact the Amarillo police department at 806-378-3038.