UPDATED: Missing 12-year-old found

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Amarillo Police Red Logo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Amarillo Police, the missing 12-year-old has been found and returned to her family.

It is the policy of this station to remove the name and photo of the missing once they have been found safe.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss