AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Amarillo Police, the missing 12-year-old has been found and returned to her family.
It is the policy of this station to remove the name and photo of the missing once they have been found safe.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Proposed trust fund to improve federal land ports gaining support
- Body heat scanners will help agents detect drugs and weapons at border crossings
- Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church celebrates 109 years of service
- Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare looking to implement surrender prevention program
- UPDATED: Missing 12-year-old found