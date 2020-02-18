AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Amarillo Police, the missing 12-year-old has been found safe.
It is the policy of this station to remove the name and photo of the missing once they have been located safe.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Racing world takes to social media reacting to Ryan Newman crash at Daytona 500
- APD: Missing 12-year-old found safe
- Do you really need to wear a surgical facemask? CDC says not likely, but Texans are buying anyway
- Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500 in photo finish
- Deported gang members become enforcers for Mexican drug cartels, investigators say