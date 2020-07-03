Amarillo police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo police need your help locating a missing 12 year old girl.

According to a Friday news release, 12-year-old Cambrey Fore went missing on July 2.

Police say she left her house through a broken bedroom window and was last seen at home around 11pm.

she is 5-foot-2 and weighs around 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, pink and blue shorts with paisley print, and carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Amarillo police dispatch at 806-378-3038.

