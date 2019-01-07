Amarillo Police Looking for Missing 11-Year-Old Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Amarillo Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: Amarillo Police Department [ + - ]

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old.

Chrisavio Deonte Green is described as being 5', weighing around 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

APD said he was last seen at 8 a.m. this morning wearing a black jacket with red stripes and all black clothing.

If you see him or know where he may be, please contact the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.