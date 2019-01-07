Amarillo Police Looking for Missing 11-Year-Old
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old.
Chrisavio Deonte Green is described as being 5', weighing around 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
APD said he was last seen at 8 a.m. this morning wearing a black jacket with red stripes and all black clothing.
If you see him or know where he may be, please contact the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.
