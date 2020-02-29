Amarillo Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Kathrin Owens was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of SW 7th and Independence.

She is described as 4′ 10″, with brown eyes and dirty blonde hair, last worn in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue sweatpants, possibly a black backpack.

If you have any information on the location of Kathrin, please call the Amarillo Police dispatch at 806-378-3038.

More from MyHighPlains.com: