Amarillo Police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Kathrin Owens was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of SW 7th and Independence.
She is described as 4′ 10″, with brown eyes and dirty blonde hair, last worn in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue sweatpants, possibly a black backpack.
If you have any information on the location of Kathrin, please call the Amarillo Police dispatch at 806-378-3038.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APD: Man arrested after riding bike through Caprock High School hallway, making threats
- Former Clovis High School coach pleads guilty to Larceny
- Texas Rangers turn over investigation into Gray Co. Sheriff to 31st District Attorney’s Office
- Lawmakers push federal bill that would fight rise in maternal mortality
- Lawmakers call on Trump Administration to do more about Russian meddling in election