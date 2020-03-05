Amarillo Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Samuel Sage was last seen leaving a home on the 3200 block of S. Milam around 5:30 p.m and walking toward Wimberly St.

Sage is described as 4′ 11″, 90 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour shirt with red lettering, black sweat pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information on the location of Sage, call the Amarillo Police dispatch at 806-378-3038.

