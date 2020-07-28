Amarillo Police looking for man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are looking for a man who is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
APD said Jeremiah Jay Reyna, 36, is described as 5′ 6″ and 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Reyna drives a 2000 gray or pewter colored GMC Sierra with Texas tags.
If anyone has any information on Reyna’s location, call Crimestoppers at 374-4400. You can also download the P3 app on any mobile device or tablet, or you can go to amapolice.org and make a tip.
