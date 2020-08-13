Amarillo Police looking for information after woman hit by vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are looking for information involving a woman being hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 1 a.m. on July 20 on the 900 block South Georgia.

Amarillo Police said a 33-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle. Officials said the victim spent several days in the hospital and is still not able to walk or care for herself.

The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is asking anyone who may have seen this incident or might possibly have knowledge of it, to call and share that info with them.

APD said the suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Tahoe or suburban

Tips can be given anonymously by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or online at www.amapolice.org. Tips can also be given on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

