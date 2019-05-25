Amarillo Police looking for fugitive out of Randall County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy: Amarillo Police Department [ + - ] Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for your help locating a fugitive out of Randall County.

Police are looking for Matthew Dillon Jones, 24, who is wanted for Bond Surrender with the original charge of Robbery out of Randall County.

Jones is described as 5'8" and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, with a tattoo on his left shoulder that says "Baze" and another on his right shoulder saying "PRP."

Anyone with information on the location of Jones is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department Special Crimes Unit or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.