Amarillo Police Looking for Debit Card Abuse Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying a Debit Card Abuse Suspect in this week’s “Crime of the Week”. 

On September 10th, an unknown male used a stolen Debit Card at several locations in Amarillo.

The suspect was caught on video and we need him identified. 

If you have any information about this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. You can also submit a tip online and see the video of the crime at amapolice.org

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could get a reward of up to $1,000.

